Only Rep. Duterte attending SONA from President Duterte’s family

DAVAO CITY – Presidential son and Davao City first congressional district Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Z. Duterte will be the only member of the First Family that would attend the last State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA) of President Duterte Monday, July 26.

Rep. Duterte confirmed his attendance to the SONA, saying it is his duty as congressman to attend the annual address. The President’s eldest son said he will be attend the event together with his wife January.

Rep. Duterte’s siblings, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, will not attend the SONA.

Mayor Sara has already begged off while Vice Mayor Sebastian is still recovering from COVID-19. The Davao City mayor said that their matriarch, Elizabeth, would also not attend.

The live audience during the last SONA of President Duterte will be limited due to the COVID-19 threat.

The Chief Executive’s SONA in 2020 was historic, as it was the first time that a hybrid format was adopted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 50 people were allowed inside the Batasang Pambansa plenary hall in Quezon City – 25 from the Executive branch, 13 from the House of Representatives, and 12 from the Senate. The rest of the officials, lawmakers, dignitaries, and other guests attended SONA 2020 virtually.

House Secretary General Mark Mendoza said the House of Representatives would only allow around 350 people to be present at the Batasang Pambansa Attendees would be required to undergo RT-PCR test before the SONA and an antigen test on the day of the event.