PH records 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, 164 deaths
The Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,730 additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as well as 164 deaths due to the virus on Monday, Feb. 14.
DOH said that of the 164 deaths, 86 occurred in February 2022 (52 percent), 52 in January 2022 (32 percent), six in December 2021 (4 percent), two in November 2021 (1 percent), six in October 2021 (4 percent), eight in September 2021 (5 percent), two in August 2021 (1 percent), and two in July 2021 (1 percent) due to late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya.
On Valentine's Day, Eleazar highlights patience as he shares his love story
Still waiting for your true love?
Coco coir, salabat granules producers get P1.3M assistance from DOST
The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Regional Office IX, through its Provincial Science and Technology (S&T) Center and in partnership with the local government unit of Lakewood, Zamboanga del Sur, turned over a Grant-in-Aid (GIA) assistance of over P1 million to coco coir and salabat (ginger) granule producers.
DPWH completes projects in Calabarzon
A total 1,314 infrastructure projects were completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon (Calabarzon).
4 drug suspects nabbed in Tacloban buy-bust
Government anti-narcotics operatives arrested on Sunday, Feb. 13, four alleged drug pushers and seized some P10,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Tacloban City.
359 indigents receive financial assistance from PCUP
More than 300 indigents have benefitted from the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor’s (PCUP) cash assistance program, the Commission disclosed.
MB Daily News Update
For good measure against any possible resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (MEID) decided to extend Alert Leve2 status in Metro Manila until the end of February.
PH Red Cross provides aid for fire victims in Cavite; deploys food truck in Malabon
The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) deployed its “Hot Meals on Wheels” food truck to assist families who were affected by a recent fire that hit three barangays in Cavite City, currently staying at the evacuation area in Ladislao Diwa Elementary School.
Alert Level 1 by March possible as COVID-19 infections decline — Concepcion
With the declining numbers, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is hopeful that the country will be moving to coronavirus (COVID-19) Alert Level 1 by March.
Sandiganbayan to hold trial on graft charges filed vs 4 ex-LBP executives
The Sandiganbayan has decided to proceed with the trial of the graft cases filed against four former executives of Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) in the alleged anomalous sale of the bank’s P4.2 billion worth of shares in the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) in 2008.
Lay group backs Robredo
The Council of Coordinators of the Ang Ligaya ng Panginoon Community said it is strongly supporting the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo for President.
PPCRV needs 500K volunteers for May 2022 polls
The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) on Monday, Feb. 14, said it needs around half a million volunteers to help the election watchdog guard the polls.
Gesmundo assures environment free from violence against women in all courts, judicial offices
Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo assured on Monday, Feb. 14, “a violence against women-free environment” in all courts and offices of the judiciary in the country.
Leni, Kiko to skip Quiboloy’s SMNI debate
Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo will be skipping the debate hosted by Sonshine Media Network, International (SMNI) on Tuesday, Feb. 15, citing conflict of schedule.