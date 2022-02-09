The Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,730 additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as well as 164 deaths due to the virus on Monday, Feb. 14.

DOH said that of the 164 deaths, 86 occurred in February 2022 (52 percent), 52 in January 2022 (32 percent), six in December 2021 (4 percent), two in November 2021 (1 percent), six in October 2021 (4 percent), eight in September 2021 (5 percent), two in August 2021 (1 percent), and two in July 2021 (1 percent) due to late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya.