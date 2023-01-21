Actor in Korean dramas ‘Weak Hero Class 1,’ ‘Vincenzo’ passes away

A Korean actor who appeared in dramas such as “Weak Hero Class 1,” “Happiness” and “Jirisan” passed away.

Korean media reported that actor Na-cheol died on the morning of Jan. 21 while getting treatment for a sudden health deterioration. He was 36.

Korean actor Na-cheol passed away on Jan. 21 (Instagram)

The wake is being held at the Soonchunhyang University Hospital funeral hall in Yongsan, Seoul and the funeral will be on Jan. 23.

Born on Dec. 24, 1986, Na-cheol made his acting debut in 2013 in independent films.

Among his drama credits include “Weak Hero Class 1,” “Happiness,” “Jirisan,” “Little Women,:” “D.P.,” “Vincenzo” and “Hospital Playlist 2.”

He appeared in Korean movies such as “Sinkhole,” “Extreme Job,” “1987” and “Along With the Gods.”