After testing positive for Covid-19, ex-President Arroyo won’t attend SONA

Former President and now Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Arroyo will not attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) after testing positive for Covid-19.



Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (PBBM Media)

A statement from her office quoting her chief of staff, Erwin Krishna Santos, said that the former president first tested positive in an antigen test last July 15 and immediately underwent self-quarantine.While Arroyo “has been religiously taking the prescribed medicines and supplements required of a Covid-19 patient,” according to her pulmonologist, Dr. Martha Nucum, she still tested positive on an RT-PCR test conducted last Saturday, July 22.“Therefore, the former head of state will not attend the SONA,” the statement read.Nucum also served as the head of the former president’s medical team during the latter’s stay at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.Arroyo’s absence will fail to complete the SONA attendance of the people behind the successful tandem of Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte as Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez and Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. are expected to attend.READ: Marcos to deliver first SONA Arroyo is the chairman emeritus of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD), while Romualdez is the national president. Duterte and Revilla are the chairperson and co-chair of the party, respectively.Revilla gave way to Duterte to become chairperson of the party to convince her to leave her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) and become a member of Lakas-CMD shortly before she announced her vice-presidential run.Marcos, who had since recovered from his second bout with Covid-19, will deliver his first address to the nation on Monday, July 25, at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.