2 dead, 4 hurt in Ateneo shooting; campus on lockdown

Two persons were killed while four others were injured after a shooting incident inside the campus of Ateneo De Manila University on Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Sunday, July 24.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the incident happened at around 2:55 p.m.

According to a report from GMA News, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Remus Medina confirmed that a security guard and a town mayor died while four others were injured.

The report said the incident happened during the Ateneo Law School graduation rites where Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was supposed to be the guest speaker. Gesmundo, who was in transit when the shooting incident happened, was advised to turn back.

“The Chief Justice is safe,” said SC spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka.

The university was placed under lockdown according to the Guidon, Ateneo De Manila’s official student publication.

The fatality was reportedly a former mayor of Lamitan City. The town mayor’s daughter, who was said to be one of the graduates, is reportedly in a critical condition in an undisclosed hospital.

The shooter, based on initial reports, was wearing a janitor’s uniform. He is now under police custody.

The shooting incident happened in the driveway of the ADMU campus.

This is a developing story.