So much trash! MMDA cleans up Manila Bay shoreline from monsoon rain garbage surge

No more rains mean it’s now time to take out the trash, truckloads of them.

REMEMBRANCE FROM THE RAINS–Manila Bay’s shoreline is littered with garbage that had been swept there by the monsoon rains. Here, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel are seen tidying up the area on July 26, 2021. (Ali Vicoy/ MANILA BULLETIN)

At least 70 members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Metro Parkways Clearing Group were tapped to do the dirty work Monday, July 26 in cleaning up the garbage-littered shoreline of Manila Bay.

The pieces of trash have been swept into the bay during the heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon the past few days.

“Plastics are the most common trash found in Manila Bay. Undisputedly, it negatively affects the environment,” said MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos, who supervised the cleanup operations.

(Photo from MMDA)

(Ali Vicoy/ MANILA BULLETIN)

Plastic cups, bottles, and wrappers; pieces of styrofoam, and other debris were among those found on the shoreline. The workers placed the refuse inside green-colored plastic bags.

According to Abalos, two truckloads of garbage or about 40 cubic meters were collected from the area Sunday.

The MMDA chief also expressed gratefulness to the personnel of Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and City Government of Manila for their cleanup initiatives in Manila Bay.

(Ali Vicoy/ MANILA BULLETIN)

Meanwhile, Abalos said he has asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) via the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to arrest individuals who will throw garbage in Manila Bay.

“I’ve already talked to DILG Secretary Eduardo Año on this matter. Those apprehended would be obliged to clean Manila Bay,” Abalos said.