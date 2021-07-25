PAGASA disproves circulating posts on 'super typhoon Maria'

(PAGASA)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Sunday, July 25, clarified circulating reports on social media that a super typhoon named “Maria” will hit the country.

“There are posts currently circulating online and being shared in various social networking services stating there is a tropical cyclone named Maria will be hitting the country as a super typhoon,” PAGASA said in a statement released on Sunday evening.

“To prevent unwanted panic on the part of the public,” PAGASA clarified that the circulating posts are untrue.

Apart from typhoon “In-fa” (formerly “Fabian”) and tropical storm “Nepartak,” PAGASA has not monitored other tropical cyclones outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

“There are no other tropical cyclones that are expected to enter the PAR and affect the Philippine landmass in the next three to five days,” it said.

PAGASA appealed to the public to get information only from its official website bagong.pagasa.dost.gov.ph or social media pages Dost_pagasa (Facebook), @dost_pagasa (Twitter), and DOST-PAGASA Weather Report (YouTube channel).