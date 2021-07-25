Magno beats Kenyan foe to advance in Round of 16

Irish Magno made easy work of Kenyan foe Christine Ongare, handily scoring a unanimous decision win at the women’s flyweight boxing Round of 32 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the Kokugikan Arena in Japan Sunday, July 25.

Philippines’ Irish Magno (red) and Kenya’s Christine Ongare fight during their women’s fly (48-51kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (AFP)

All five judges scored in favor of Magno, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 en route to a sweet 5-0 sweep as the Filipino slugger displayed her top form to dominate Ongare all throughout the match.

Magno will face Thai boxer Jutamas Jitpong next in the Round of 16.

So far, Magno and 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships gold medalist Nesthy Petecio have barged in the Round of 16 for the national boxing team.