Cignal, Smart join forces to deliver live NBA games in PH

TV5, ONE Sports to televise NBA games on July 31

Cignal TV and Smart join forces to deliver live NBA games in the Philippines starting July 31.

The NBA is restarting this week, and Filipino fans can now watch it live on TV.

Yes, the NBA is back in the Philippines.

Cignal TV announced Monday its partnership with the league, as it starts broadcasting the games on July 31 over NBA TV Philippines on One Sports, and free TV channel TV5.

“Basically, Cignal TV will have an NBA channel, it’s NBA TV Philippines. This is previously NBA Premium. This channel is available on Cignal TV but will also air a game or two on weekends on TV5,” said Guido Zaballero, Cignal TV’s first vice president for Network Marketing.

Zaballero said Cignal TV will start broadcasting games at the restart of the NBA season on NBA TV Philippine channel 292 on HD and 96 on SD

On free TV channel TV5, one or two games would be shown on weekends.

Zaballero said the catch for Filipino NBA fanatics to watch the games is to avail of Cignal TV’s P520 and up postpaid monthly fee, or P600 up on prepaid load.

Zaballero declined to disclose the amount involved to close the deal with the NBA.

“I can’t divulge the prize… but let’s put it this way: We all know that we didn’t have the NBA for a long time, and mahaba din ang naging discussion. Suffice to say we just ensured it comes at a price that is more reasonable para maibalik natin ang NBA sa Pilipinas,” he said.

Filipino fans have been deprived of NBA games live on TV after the previous partnership didn’t materialize for an extension.

A total of 22 teams are now in Orlando, Florida for the restart, including title favorites Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets in the West, and Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and defending champion Toronto Raptors in the East.