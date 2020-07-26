36 patients raise DFA number of infected Filipinos abroad to 9,275

Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos in the Asia Pacific and the European region were recorded by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday, bringing the total number of Filipinos abroad infected with the disease to 9,275.



Apart from the new cases, the DFA said they did not receive any report of new recoveries or deaths among overseas Filipinos in all the countries and regions covered by the various Philippine foreign service posts worldwide.



Of the total, 5,410 have recovered, 3,212 are undergoing treatment, while 653 have succumbed to COVID-19



Based in percentages, the DFA explained that the total number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 is at 58 percent of the total confirmed cases since last week, while those who are under treatment and those who died due to the disease are now almost 35 percent and 7 percent, respectively.



To date, the Middle East/Africa remains as the combined region with the most number of cases among Filipinos at 6,632, followed by Europe with 1,090; the Americas, 705; and the Asia and the Pacific, 847.

